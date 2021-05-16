A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

AMANDA DAVIES, 44, of George Street, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 26 months after she admitted being more than three times the drink driving limit.

She was ordered to pay £352 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANNE-MARIE OKANE, 39, of Mission Court, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted fraud, the criminal damage of a window belonging to L&S Superstore and the theft of a wallet and bank card.

She was ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

LEON CARPIN, 31, of Clos Y Ffynnon, Pontprennau, Cardiff, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing, together with another, goods from B&M in Newport and B&Q and Tesco in Caerphilly.

He was ordered to pay £1,020 in compensation.

SAMUEL DOUGLAS DAVIES, 27, of Brett Road, Abercarn, was jailed for four, weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KELVYN ROBERT TINTON, 22, of Springfield Avenue, Hereford, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted assaulting a police officer and driving whilst disqualified in Monmouth.

He also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Tinton was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the policeman.

LEIGH CALLAGHAN, 35, of Powell's Terrace, New Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months after she pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

She was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW PHILLIP DAVEY, 47, of Beeches Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £278 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a doorbell.

ANGHARAD EDMUNDS, 30, of Crawshay Bailey Close, Gilwern, Monmouthshire, was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted driving whilst disqualified.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

NEIL JONES, 56, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LYNSEY MEADOWS, 42, of Brynawel, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months after she pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle with excess alcohol on the A467 in Llanhilleth.

She was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

KURN CAMPBELL, 24, of Maesgwyn, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted assault by beating.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Campbell must pay £431 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

NOEL ANTHONY BRADLEY, 50, of George Street, Pontypool, was ordered to observe a two-month electronically monitored curfew after he pleaded guilty to sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ROBIN JOHN BENGER, 39, of Mission Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £169 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to attempting to damage a window at the Royal Gwent Hospital.