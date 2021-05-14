CARMARTHENSHIRE County Council has secured the future of Carmarthen Mart, signing a new leaseholder with the promise of new investment and new jobs for the area.

Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP, which runs the successful Newcastle Emlyn Livestock Market, has won the tender to run the mart at Nantyci.

The company is set to make substantial initial investment in upgrading the facilities, and intends to create 19 local jobs, in addition to providing work for local auctioneers.

Cllr David Jenkins, executive board member for resources, said: “The Carmarthen Mart is an important element of Carmarthenshire’s rural economy, and we are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to Nock Deighton.

"The company has a long history, a great track record of running large livestock markets - including the very successful mart at Newcastle Emlyn - and a strong commitment to localism. The company is an excellent fit for Carmarthen Mart and we look forward to a long and successful association with them as we move the mart forward.”

The Nock Deighton company is 190 years old and currently runs the large Bridgenorth Livestock and Auction Centre in Shropshire.

Since taking over Newcastle Emlyn livestock market in 2018 they have increased throughput by over 60 per cent, turning a declining market into a thriving one.

A representative of Nock Deighton said: “The Partners of Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP are delighted to have been granted the opportunity of running Carmarthen Mart in the very near future.

“We are very much looking forward to developing the business, alongside our existing marts at Newcastle Emlyn and Bridgnorth, and in doing so providing good quality employment for local people - something we are committed to and looking forward to.

“We hope to provide a high quality service for all our customers, in what is the premier livestock facility for the rural communities of west Wales and further afield.”

The mart at Nantyci has two auction rings with associated livestock pens for cattle, sheep and pigs together with modern purpose-built facilities including a reception and mart office, café area and bar.

