ICELAND and The Food Warehouse are going back in time to bring a smile to people’s faces after a year of lockdown.

Shoppers will be transported back to their childhoods with the exclusive return of Wall’s Funny Feet Ice Cream.

Iceland is taking it back to the 80s with the strawberry flavoured delight, that was once the treat of choice for kids across the nation.

The strawberry funny feet are exclusive to Iceland. (Iceland)

The deliciously pink ice cream is available in-store from Friday, May 14, and online from Tuesday, May 18.

The box of ice creams contains six pink feet, which are perfect to entertain the kids with summer just around the corner.

The classics don’t stop there, with the Barratts range of lollies in-store too, the original range of Flump, Fruit Salad, Black Jack and Dip Dab lollies sold out repeatedly in Summer 2020, and now the range is back, bigger and better than ever.

The exciting new flavours, inspired by iconic sweet shop favourites, are Wham Bars (£2.00, 4 pack), Sherbet Fountain (£2.00, 4 pack), Foam Banana (£2.00, 4 pack), Cola Bottle (£2.00, 6 pack), Milk Bottle (£2.00, 6 pack), Strawberry Milkshake (£2.00, 6 pack), Nougat (£2.00, 4 pack) and Anglo Bubbly (£2.00, 6 pack).

Foam banana ice lollies are part of a classic 80s range at Iceland. (Iceland)

The treats are designed to perfectly recreate that feeling of enjoying a special sweet and many of the treats include a fun nod to their original family favourite sweet namesakes.

And the classic sweet shop favourites range has proven a hit with Iceland customers.

“Please do a variety box, I want to try them all,” Said one shopper on Facebook.

Another added: “taking us back, great for the diet when you just want something sweet no fat yesss!”

“My freezer is choc full,” joked another.

For more information about Iceland's wide range of ice cream and summer favourites to help Brits get into the summer spirit