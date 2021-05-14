A PET crematorium could be built at a kennels near Blackwood.
Plans have been lodged with Caerphilly council for a pet crematorium at Springfield Boarding Kennels on Cwmalsie Lane.
The kennels, which is based at Penpedairheol Farm, had planning permission approved earlier this year for four blocks of kennels for dogs and a cattery.
If approved, the proposed crematorium would benefit from an office, a preparation room and an incinerator and processing room.
According to the planning application, the pet cremator “is ideal for the cremation of domestic animals such as birds, cats and dogs”.
MORE NEWS:
- Coronavirus: International travel coming back for Wales
- Coronavirus: Indian variant concerns for Welsh Government
- Why this Gwent pub and restaurant could be yours for just £10
The Addfield modular pet cremation unit is “specifically design for pet cremation”.
A leaflet for the product says it is “ergonomically designed for quick, effective and clean individual crematorium use, animals are loaded via the stainless-steel front door for the cremation process.”
It says: “The machine has options for a single chamber arrangement or multiple, with the addition of bolt on modules.”
A decision on whether to approve the application will be made by Caerphilly council in the coming months.