PEMBROKESHIRE’S most celebrated visitor, Wally the walrus, is to star in a new book by a local author.

For nearly two months, the delightful creature has been living his best life on and around the Tenby RNLI slipway, attracting crowds of spectators and world-wide publicity.

While Wally sunbathes, swims and dives for seafood, he is closely monitored by volunteers from the Welsh Marine Life Rescue charity.

And one, Sharron Taylor of Carew, has been inspired to write a children’s book with an environmental message, telling the tale in verse of how Wally came to Wales – and how he returns home to his family after a happy holiday, but wise with warnings of marine pollution.

Sharron, 48, said:

“When Wally arrived first, I felt quite sad because he was so far from home. “I wondered what was happening in our seas to make him come here.

“One morning, a poem about Wally just flooded into my mind, and after the response when I put it on social media, I realised I should turn it into a book.”

Sharron – who has also penned several romantic novels - had previously worked with Cardiff illustrator Graham ‘Picasso' Griffiths on her Marley the Street Cat book, inspired by the moggy she rescued from the Greek island of Kefalonia.

“When Graham heard about Wally, he was absolutely captivated and basically drew all the illustrations for the book in one evening,” said Sharron, who also works as a housekeeper at Bluestone and runs her own off-grid wedding venue near Cowbridge.

“I hope the book will be engaging as well as educational, and will help raise money for Welsh Marine Life Rescue, as I’m donating £1 from every sale to the charity.”

So will Wally decide to swim back to his home territory, as Sharron’s story goes?

“I don’t think anyone really knows,” admitted Sharron. “Wally is evidently very content at the moment. He really is living the life of Riley - sleeping, eating and sunbathing.

“Everyone watching him from Castle Hill is so interested, and the children just love to watch him.

“It’s wonderful for people to be able to see such a magnificent mammal, and it gives us the opportunity to question his presence and ask what environmental factors may have brought him here.”

Wally the Walrus goes on sale from Thursday May 20. It will be available from Amazon; via Sharron’s website sharrontaylorauthor.co.uk and at outlets in Pembrokeshire including Ebb & Flow, Tenby; The Welsh Gift Shop, Tenby and Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm, St Davids.

To make a donation to Welsh Marine Life Rescue, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/sealpups