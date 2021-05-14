CURRYS PC World, Carphone Warehouse, Team KnowHow and Dixons Carphone have announce they are joining forces under one brand: Currys.

The group will all become Currys by October, with a new Currys website also set to be launched.

It will see the rebrand rolled out across more than 300 stores, 13,000 colleague uniforms and some 300 vehicle liveries, according to the group.

Dixons Carphone will also change its name to Currys plc on the London stock market after the group’s annual shareholder meeting in September.

It will spell the end for the Dixons, Carphone Warehouse and PC World brands.

The move is part of a recently announced £190 million* surge in innovation investment in 2020/21, a focus of which is to make shopping with Currys even easier for customers.

The changes include:

Talk tech with tech people: The retailer will invest nearly £25m over two years in skills, wellbeing and reward programmes for colleagues. This will enhance the experience for customers, in store and via ShopLive, the 24/7 live video shopping service. Currys will also launch RepairLive – a virtual repair service to help get tech up and running again without the need for a home visit, currently being piloted.

Online made easy: A new Currys website will launch, hosted on a cloud-based platform enabling better content, more personalisation and a slicker, quicker experience. Colleagues' tablets, which give customers in store access to the extensive online range, will be upgraded to a new platform offering enhanced information, tailored offers and an easier shopping experience.

See it. Feel it. Try it: Currys will provide an even wider range of tech, for example powering multiple smart products in stores for the first time and upgrading content on interactive customer-facing digital screens, uniquely showcasing how products work – e.g. the steam function of washing machines.

Get your green on: Currys colleagues will be given new tools and training to help customers understand the environmentally sustainable choices on offer. That includes helping customers consider a repair rather than an upgrade, and when new is needed, it means explaining the trade-in and recycling options.

Tons of top tech: Currys will continue to offer a huge range of the latest and greatest technology from the biggest brands. That includes a new mobile offer, launching later in 2021, a combination of handsets, connectivity and ways to spread the cost that take transparency, flexibility and value for money to the next level for customers.

Alex Baldock, chief executive of Dixons Carphone, said the Currys rebrand decision was a “no-brainer”.

He said: “It’s the best of the old and the best of the new.

“Since Henry Curry first started helping everyone enjoy the amazing technology of his day – the bicycle – in 1884, Currys has been the best-known and most trusted brand in tech.”

He added: “We’ve worked hard to become one joined-up business and becoming Currys reflects and accelerates that.”

He said the move will make it easier for customers, who can “turn to Currys for all their tech needs”.

Mr Baldock admitted it is a “bitter sweet day” for brands such as Dixons, which will disappear from high streets and online under the rebrand.

“But now we can get behind a brand that will cover it all,” he said.

He confirmed there will be no store closures as a result of the name change and overhaul, and that the group’s international brands in markets such as Norway and Sweden will remain unchanged.

The group’s first new-look store was unveiled in Edinburgh’s Kinnaird Retail Park on Thursday.