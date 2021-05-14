FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Newport today, out of 17 in Gwent and 54 across Wales.

And neighbouring Cardiff has recorded 21 new confirmed cases today.

Newport, where nine new cases were confirmed yesterday, continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas - 28.4 cases per 100,000 people - for the week to May 9, the latest available.

And Cardiff, where 10 new cases were confirmed yesterday, has the second highest rolling weekly case rate to that date, of 15.5 per 100,000.

But given the case numbers from the past two days, these rates - given the lag in their reporting - are likely to rise in the coming days.

Overall Wales' rolling weekly case rate is nine per 100,000 for the week to May 9, while in Gwent it is 11.9 - and Blaenau Gwent (2.9) has, with Anglesey, the joint lowest such rate in Wales, to that date.

Gwent has now gone 26 days without a new confirmed coronavirus death, and there have been no new deaths confirmed today across Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 212,095, including 41,677 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,558, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales rose by almost 15,000 yesterday, to 1,990,783. And almost 14,000 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 891,569 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter, by registering here.

Torfaen (4.3 per 100,000) has the fifth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to May 9. Monmouthshire (6.3) has the 11th lowest rate.

Caerphilly (8.3) has the ninth highest rate in Wales.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect, often on a daily basis in terms of rolling weekly case rates.

Seventeen council areas in Wales currently have rolling weekly case rates of below 10 per 100,000, with only Newport having a rate above 20 per 100,000.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 9 is 0.9 per cent. Newport (2.4 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 21

Newport - 14

Swansea - three

Blaenau Gwent - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Caerphilly - one

Flintshire - one

Gwynedd - one

Wrexham - one

Bridgend - one

Powys - one

Neath Port Talbot - one

Monmouthshire - none

Torfaen - none

Anglesey - none

Conwy - none

Denbighshire - none

Vale of Glamorgan - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Rhondda Cynon Taf - none

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - three

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.