A SCHEME to help people with additional needs in emergency settings is being rolled out across Wales.

The Trinity Protocol launched at the beginning of 2021, after Trinity Fields School worked closely with Gwent Police to aid emergency services with locating missing children and adults with additional needs or dealing with emergencies involving people with additional needs.

It allows loved ones and caregivers the opportunity to register a person with Gwent Police, so officers know before they respond to a call that they might be dealing with someone with additional learning needs.

MORE NEWS:

Emma Wicks, parent of a pupil who attends Trinity Fields School, said: “My son’s safety is paramount, and the development and introduction of the Trinity Protocol has been an assurance to me and my family that if personal information about him is needed by any of the emergency services urgently, it is available to them.

“Trinity Fields School is a positive and forward-thinking school which introduces new innovations to benefit their pupil/students.”

If a registered person with additional needs requires the police in an emergency and dials 999, officers can access information about the individual which may assist in communicating with them.

If a person with additional learning needs is missing and has completed a Trinity Protocol form, officers can use the information to locate them and take them to a place of safety.

Alternatively, if the person is involved in a crime or is a victim of a crime, officers will have access to their information to ensure that they know as much as possible about them and adapt their communication and approach appropriately. For example, it may be the person might not be able to speak or respond to commands or might react violently to lights or sirens.

If you know someone who could benefit from The Trinity Protocol fill in this form and e-mail it to neurodiversity@gwent.pnn.police.uk

Headteacher at Trinity Fields School, Ian Elliott MBE, said: “I am immensely proud and grateful to Gary and Sian who have worked closely with Gwent Police to develop this highly innovative approach which will help those with learning difficulties to be kept safe.

"Pupils are also very proud that this exciting initiative has been developed with them in their school!”

The Trinity Protocol is now being circulated across Wales by the Welsh National Autism Team.