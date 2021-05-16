A NEWPORT man has set himself a target of walking 31 half marathons in May to help raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance.

Jim Drewett, a porter at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, said: "The Wales Air Ambulance is a great cause. As I now work at the Grange hospital I see it in action and the positive impact it has on patients."

Jim Drewett, from Malpas, with his dog Ollie.

Mr Drewett, who regularly undertakes charity challenges and who is also a very keen Newport County AFC fan, has been getting up at about 5am this month to get the miles done.

He said: "I'm walking to work from Malpas and am also walking along our beautiful canal in Newport and surrounding areas. I'm doing more than 13 miles most days to be able to have a rest day every week when I do just the five or six miles.

"I'm also to be seen regularly doing litter picking in the Malpas area and that really does give me a buzz to help the local area and community."

Mr Drewett, who is hoping to raise £500 with this half marathon challenge, said: "I enjoy setting myself a challenge every year for great causes. In other years I've walked a million steps in a month for Guide Dogs for the Blind and walked equivalent of Lands End to John o'Groats in two months for Dementia Wales. It all helps to keep my weight down which is always handy!"

Jim Drewett

Wales Air Ambulance Charity provides emergency air cover for everyone in Wales, 24 hours a day 365 days a year. From its four airbases, it can reach anywhere in the country within 20 minutes. It relies entirely on donations to raise £8 million each year to keep the helicopters flying for Wales.

To support Mr Drewett go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jim-drewett6