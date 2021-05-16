THE Rotary Club of Crickhowell has announced proceeds of their August Duck Race will be shared between five local good causes on a 50-50 basis.

In 2020 Covid put a halt on most fundraising events, but needs within the local community are greater than ever.

The club has joined forces with five local good causes who will have the opportunity to promote their part in this campaign, but retain 50 per cent of the donations made in their name.

The club has enlisted the help of two special Ducks ‘Malvin the Mallard and Tilly the Teal’ - they will be responsible for putting a big dose of fun back into the community in 2021.

They are scheduled to pop up everywhere and will be found in businesses, voluntary organisations and schools throughout the area.

Malvin and Tilly, club members and representatives of the five good causes will encourage everyone over the age of 16 to donate £5 to enter their duck in the August 28 race.

The club hopes if people have a fun duck story to tell, they will follow 'CrickhowellDuckRace' on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and share their story and news of the Duck Race.

The club is very grateful to a wide range of local businesses and organisations who have agreed to support the promotion of the 2021 Duck Race.

Club president Frank Williams said: “The strategy is designed to help those organisations we have traditionally supported with the urgency required, whilst at the same time giving them an opportunity to be a motivator of their own gain.

"The scheme will enable our club to restore its own charitable fund for the more immediate benefit of other organisations and individual needs within our community."

Traditionally the ‘Duck Race’ takes place every summer on the River Usk in Crickhowell.

Last year the club could not run it and this year, government regulations could still constrain it. Therefore the club will run either a physical race or an electronic lottery draw on the August 28.