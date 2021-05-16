WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

This week we meet Samantha Jones, 33, of Malpas, who is a theatre director.

How long have you lived in Newport?

From birth to age 23, then 27 to now.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

The authenticity of the people, what you see is what you get. And the history.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

The Hungry Elephant in Caerleon for its vegan options and same for Le Pub. And Tamarind.

Dragons or County?

I don't follow sport but I'd say County.

Best memory of your time living here?

The Black Lives Matter march last year and seeing how many Newportonians turned out to show solidarity in a peaceful protest. It was really moving. Also being 16 and drinking in Beechwood Park at night time thinking I was so very cool.

Favourite Newport pub?

So many. The old Tom Toya Lewis Wetherspoons in town - it was where I'd go after rehearsals at the Dolman Theatre a few times a week. I love The Murenger. I love that it has books and is so old and still standing. I love Le Pub - really liked the old Le Pub with the skinny staircase and the pool table downstairs as well. The Lyceum Tavern on Malpas Road as well, again it has just been there for so long.

Ye Olde Murenger House

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most?

The High Street, John Frost Square, the mural, the clock, the old Kingsway. These gave Newport more character and more reasons to actually spend time in the town.

The clock in John Frost Square during its hourly display

Favourite building in the city?

St Woolos Cathedral. I'm not religious but there's something about that building on top of Stow Hill that feels really peaceful.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Parc Pantry - lush vibes and it caters to vegans.

Where would you go for a special meal?

Drago Lounge. I love that place so much. My friends and I love the vegan/gluten free menus and the portrait of Tom Jones.

Drago Lounge

Best place for a walk?

There are so many! The Wetlands where they've mapped out distances for you and the lush views. Same for Goldcliff and getting that sea air vibe without travelling too far. The Glebelands are great for letting your dogs off the lead, Tredegar House is stunning and there is now a waste free shop "Sero Waste" and a coffee shop there, so you can walk around the lake with a coffee. The Malpas canal which leads to Fourteen Locks is again great if you have a dog and it's really peaceful despite being so close to the motorway.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

To give it a chance. There are so many amazing businesses and people but they are always overshadowed by Cardiff trade, Bristol trade and even Cwmbran/Chepstow. Newport has its own energy and trade to offer and it isn't just a place you drive through to get to Wales. I'd wish people would stop and walk around and enjoy the city more, and give more independent businesses a chance to thrive.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

The High Street, not Friars Walk - seek out the independent shops. St Woolos Cathedral - step out in time. The Transporter Bridge and surrounding area of Pill - again so much history and industry.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

The people. The people here are true to themselves and that is rare.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Authentic. Underfunded. Unique.