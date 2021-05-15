THIS six mile walk starts in the historic market town of Monmouth and takes you to King's Wood by following the River Monnow and walking part of Offa's Dyke Path. It is an ideal walk for anyone undertaking the St David's Hospice Care 10k-steps-a-day in May challenge.

You start at the Shire Hall, in Agincourt Square, Monmouth. There is plenty of pay and display car parking in the town.

1. From the historic Shire Hall, cross the road and up Castle Hill towards the Monmouthshire Regimental Museum. Just before this building turn right around the back of the street, descend some steps and then cross a footbridge over the River Monnow. Follow the footpath straight ahead. At the junction turn right and head towards the metal 'Inglis Bridge'. Just in front of the bridge, turn left and follow the riverside footpath through Vauxhall Fields. Later this climbs up to meet a lane by some benches. Turn right to follow the lane until it comes to the Monmouth to Rockfield road. Take care here as it can be quite busy.

Picture: David Barnes

2. Cross the road and go over the stile and follow the path straight ahead over several meadows before joining the Offa's Dyke long distance path just before a footbridge.

Picture: David Barnes

3. Turn right, with King's Wood rising ahead of you. Follow the long distance path, which is clearly marked and well made. It crosses a field and then climbs up through King's Wood. Shortly after the highest point you will come to a major junction of paths.

Picture: David Barnes

4. Turn left and follow a bridleway climbing steadily through deciduous woodland. Just after the highest point the bridleway leaves the track with a right turn and heads downhill. Carry straight on along the main track. This soon begins to curve round the southern edge of King's Wood, finally heading back north. Through the trees you can glimpse Monmouth below.

Picture: David Barnes

5. Eventually you will come to a T junction. Turn right here and you will soon bend left past a pond. About 100 yards beyond this there is a small path on the right through the trees - take this path and follow it down a thin strip of woodland and out onto a lawn leading to a big house. The right of way keeps to the right hand hedge and passes to the right of the house before emerging onto a lane. Follow this lane back into Monmouth. This is also the route of the Offa's Dyke path. At the end two right turns will take you back towards the town. Return to Monnow Street via the historic Monnow Bridge and follow the street to the top where you will once again be outside the Shire Hall.

Picture: David Barnes

This walk was taken from Walks in Monmouthshire and the Vale of Usk by Alastair Ross, published by Kittiwake