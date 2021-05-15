PRINCE Harry has explained his reasoning for going “wild” as a younger man during an interview with Dax Shephard.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about a number of things in an interview with Dax on a new podcast, the Armchair Expert.

Harry and Dax had an open discussion on how they adapted in their 20s with the Duke asking the host whether he had “an awareness” of why he relied on substances.

Harry asked: “For you it was your upbringing and everything that happened to you - the trauma, pain and suffering…

“All of a sudden you find yourself doing a s***load of drugs and partying hard."

“Look how many other people do that as well. They wouldn’t have the awareness at the time.”

He added: “I certainly wouldn’t have had the awareness when I was going wild."

“It’s like why am I actually doing this?

"In the moment its like, this is fun. I’m in my 20s - it’s what you’re supposed to do”.

In the interview Harry revealed it was his wife Meghan Markle who encouraged him to seek therapy after seeing his “hurting” which he thinks has made him a better dad to Archie.

He said: “It was a conversation I had with my now wife.

“She saw it straight away, she could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry - it would make my blood boil.”

He added: “I don’t need therapy anymore - but I want it.”

Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby girl in the summer as they enjoy a new life in the US.