THE Welsh Government and Public Health Wales are keeping a close eye on cases of coronavirus in Newport - but there is no need for concern.
That was the message from first minister Mark Drakeford during the Welsh Government press conference briefing this afternoon.
The most recent Public Health Wales data, which goes up to May 9, shows Newport has the highest rolling case rate in Wales, at 28.4 cases per 100,000 people. Fourteen new cases of the infection were identified in Newport today, following nine yesterday.
Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government and health authorities had been given information which said that the cases came from a number of “very local outbreaks.”
“The advice I have had is that the numbers in Newport are explained by very local outbreaks like workplaces or care homes and in one case because of an illegal gathering," he said.
“All of them are known to the local public health authorities and are following the guidelines.
“All of them are being successfully followed up and the advice I have is they need to not be of a lot of concern to us as they are being monitored.”