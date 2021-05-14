POLICE have closed a road for the second time in two days following a crash.
The A465 has been shut between Abergavenny and Hereford after the incident.
Emergency services are at the scene, and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Diversions are in place.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A465 Hereford to Abergavenny.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."
The incident comes a day after a serious crash on the same stretch of road left two people in hospital.