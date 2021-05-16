Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. 

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

South Wales Argus: Bear - walks well on a lead he's very affectionate and would need to be an only dog.

South Wales Argus: Simone - is a very cuddly pup that walks on a lead and loves to play.

Oberon - Handsome boy who loves people he's bonded with. He's a special boy with a big smile. South Wales Argus: Simone - is a very cuddly pup that walks on a lead and loves to play.

South Wales Argus: Stanley - is slightly unsure of unfamiliar situations but is a sweet playful once he knows you.

South Wales Argus: Baba - is a very sweet, calm girl. Walks well on her lead and loves relaxing in her bed.

