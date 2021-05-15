ALDI and Lidl have revealed a range of products hitting the middle aisles of their stores this weekend.

You'll be able to spruce up your garden with garden items at Aldi or while Lidl are offering deals on a range of home gadgets

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

If you are entertaining guests this weekend, Aldi has you covered. This week, Aldi are offering a range of garden items offered at discount prices.

These include:

Natural Wooden Wishing Well Planter. (Aldi)

Add an attractive highlight to your garden or patio with this fun planter by Gardenline. Available online and in-store for £24.99.

Scheppach Petrol Pressure Washer. (Aldi)

This Scheppach Petrol Pressure Washer will help keep your home and garden looking tip top! This online exclusive product has five star reviews on Aldi's website and includes five different nozzles. Available for £199.99.

Ferrex Electric Grass Trimmer. (Aldi)

The Ferrex Electric Grass Trimmer will help you keep the grass in perfect condition. It comes with a 10 metre cable making it easy to reach all areas in your garden, available for £23.99.

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

Lidl have a range of home gadgets available in their middle aisle this Sunday.

These include:

Studio Creator Video Maker Kit. (Lidl)

Record your own videos like a pro with this complete maker kit – perfect for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available in Lidle for £19.99 - phone not included.

Silvercrest 10,000mAh Power Bank. (Lidl)

This portable charger for smartphones, MP3 players, tablets, cameras and more with LED display for accurate battery charge indication. Available in a range of colours available in Lidl for £12.99.

Livarno Lux TV Backlighting Set. (Lidl)

With 16 single colour options and adjustable brightness these light would provide perfect mood lighting for nights in front of the tele. Available in Lidl for £6.99.

Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.