DRUNKEN thug Mantas Narusis’s horrifying road rage assault led to an elderly man being rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack.
A sickened witness filmed the Lithuanian national repeatedly punching 74-year-old driver Alan Hawksworth after he smashed his car window with a vodka bottle.
Note: This video has no sound. Video: Crown Prosecution Service
The recording of the shocking assault in Risca was played during Narusis’s sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court and has been released by the CPS.
The 31, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing criminal damage.
He was jailed for two years and eight months.