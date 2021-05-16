THIS week we continue our trip through the alphabet with a selection of pictures representing the letter C. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Canal: Cwmbran. Picture: Nina Salt
Cormorant: Picture by Roslynne Eaton
Chickens: The Secret Garden, Mamhilad. Picture: Nic Prichard
Carved: Initials on a tree trunk. Picture: David Barnes
Calm: Reservoir Grwyne Fawr near Abergavenny. Picture: Vicky Williams
Clock: Tredegar. Picture: Jade Scott
Cows: At Llanhennock. Picture: Katie Telfer-Jones
Chilling: With a cuppa. Picture: Tracey Jean Russell
Clouds: Caerleon. Picture: Steve Binns