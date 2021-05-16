THIS week we continue our trip through the alphabet with a selection of pictures representing the letter C. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Canal: Cwmbran. Picture: Nina Salt

Cormorant: Picture by Roslynne Eaton

Chickens: The Secret Garden, Mamhilad. Picture: Nic Prichard

Carved: Initials on a tree trunk. Picture: David Barnes

Calm: Reservoir Grwyne Fawr near Abergavenny. Picture: Vicky Williams

Clock: Tredegar. Picture: Jade Scott

Cows: At Llanhennock. Picture: Katie Telfer-Jones

Chilling: With a cuppa. Picture: Tracey Jean Russell

Clouds: Caerleon. Picture: Steve Binns