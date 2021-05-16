IN 2010 Monmouth's Shire Hall was re-opened after a £4.5 million restoration.

Leading the official re-opening was the Princess Royal who walked through the town, greeted local school children and unveiled a plaque.

The Grade I listed building, which dates back to 1724, had a full refurbishment including the famous court rooms where members of the Chartist movement were tried in 1840.

Princess Anne is escorted through Monmouth centre and down Church Street with Lord Lieutenant Simon Boyle (in red and black)

Princess Anne is escorted through Monmouth centre and down Church Street with Lord Lieutenant Simon Boyle (in red and black)

Princess Anne arrived at the Rolls Hall and walked down to the Shire Hall

Princess Anne arrived at the Rolls Hall and walked down to the Shire Hall

Princess Anne accepts a bunch of flowers from Charlotte Uttley

Princess Anne accepts a bunch of flowers from Charlotte Uttley

Princess Anne unveils a plaque at Rolls Hall

Princess Anne unveils a plaque at Rolls Hall

A band plays and crowds gather outside Shire Hall

A band plays and crowds gather outside Shire Hall

Children from Grange Monmouth Prep school wave flags

Children from Grange Monmouth Prep school wave flags

A brass band plays and crowds gather outside Shire Hall

A brass band plays and crowds gather outside Shire Hall