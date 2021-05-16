SUPERMARKETS in the UK are issuing warnings to customers over possible health risks from items they have bought in stores including Tesco, Iceland, Asda and Morrisons.
Pieces of glass, food allergies, salmonella poisoning, Hepatitis A and chocking hazards are just some of the reasons behind a number of urgent product recalls across the UK.
We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.
If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.
Tesco Mini Breadsticks
Tesco is recalling Tesco Mini Breadsticks (6 pack) because they may contain sesame which is not mentioned on the label.
Product details:
Tesco Mini Breadsticks (6 pack)
- Pack size: 120g (6 x 20g)
- Batch code: U3032, U3033, U3041, U3042, U3043, U3051, U3052, U3053
- Best before: end of October 2021
Greggs Vegetable Bakes
Greggs is recalling Vegetable Bakes (2 pack) sold exclusively in Iceland stores because the product may contain small pieces of green glass.
Product details:
Greggs Vegetable Bakes (2 pack)
- Pack size: 310g
- Best before: 15 August 2021, 28 August 2021, 11 September 2021, 12 September 2021 and 26 September 2021
Twister Peek-A-Blue
Wall’s is recalling Twister Peek-A-Blue ice lollies because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.
Product details:
Twister Peek-A-Blue
- Pack size: 5 x 70ml multipack, single pack 70ml
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: All dates
Mr Bubble Ice Lollies
Franco’s Ices is recalling Mr Bubble (Bubble Gum Flavour Ice Lolly) because the product has been found to contain small pieces of metal.
Product details:
Mr Bubble (Bubble Gum Flavour Ice Lolly)
- Pack size: 70ml
- Batch code: 03193
- Best before: end of October 2023
Hotel Chocolat Summer Desserts Sleekster
Hotel Chocolat is recalling Summer Desserts Sleekster chocolates because they contain egg, wheat (gluten), hazelnuts (nuts) and walnuts (nuts), which are not mentioned on the label.
Product details:
Summer Desserts Sleekster
- Pack size: 365g
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: 31 October 2021
- Allergens: Egg, Gluten (wheat), Nuts (hazelnut, walnut)
Hoffman’s Chopped Herring
Hoffmans Foods is recalling Chopped Herring because it contains egg and sulphites which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.
Product details:
Hoffman’s Chopped Herring
- Pack size: 150g
- Batch code: 21098
- Use by: 13 May 2021
- Allergens: Egg, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
President Mini Cheese Selection
Lactalis McLelland Ltd is recalling its President Mini Cheese Selection because it may contain nuts which is not mentioned on the label. This makes it a potential health hazard for anyone with nut allergies.
Product details:
President Mini Cheese Selection
- Pack size: 136.6g
- Use by: 24 May 2021
- Allergens: Nuts
Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Medjool Dates
Sainsbury’s is taking the precautionary action of recalling Taste the Difference Medjool dates because they might be contaminated with Hepatitis A.
Product details:
Taste the Difference Medjool dates
- Pack size: 200g and 500g
- Best before: All dates
Nutricia Cow & Gate and Aptamil Muesli 10+ months products
Nutricia is recalling Cow & Gate and Aptamil Muesli products because some packs have been found to contain pieces of apple stalks. The presence of the apple stalks presents a choking hazard to babies making these products unsafe to eat.
Product details:
Cow & Gate My First Muesli 10+ months
- Pack size: 330g
- Best before: 20 December 2021 and 04 January 2022
Aptamil Oats, Raisin & Apple Bircher Muesli 10+ months
- Pack size: 275g
- Best before: 16 January 2022
Aldi Harvest Morn Crisp Rice
Aldi GB is recalling Harvest Morn Crisp Rice because it has been found to contain pieces of plastic, making this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
Harvest Morn Crisp Rice
- Pack size: 375g
- Batch code: 10470953, 10480953, 10490953
- Best before: November 2021
Tesco Tzatziki
Tesco is recalling Tesco Tzatziki because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label.
Due to a packaging error, some of the packs contain Sour Cream and Chive Dip. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
Product details:
Tesco Tzatziki
- Pack size: 200g
- Use by: 12 April 2021
- Allergens: Egg
Morrisons Choco Crackles breakfast cereal
Morrisons is recalling Morrisons Choco Crackles because some packs have been found to contain pieces of plastic.
Product details:
Morrisons Choco Crackles
- Pack size: 375g
- Best before: November 2021
Yekta Kambiz Iranian Sauce
Yekta Foods is recalling Kambiz Iranian Sauce because the label does not mention that the ingredient dried whey is a product derived from milk.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Product details:
Kambiz Iranian Sauce
- Pack size: 680g
- Batch code: 210-04-01-913
- Best before: end: June 2023
- Allergens: Milk
Nestle UK SMA Wysoy Infant Formula
Nestle UK is recalling SMA Wysoy Infant Formula because some cans have been found to contain pieces of blue plastic.
This product is unsafe to eat and presents a potential choking hazard to babies.
Product details:
SMA Wysoy Infant Formula
- Pack size: 800g
- Batch code: 923357651Z
- Best before: 20 August 2021
Little Dish British Chicken & Veg Pie
Little Dish is recalling British Chicken & Veg Pie because it contains fish, which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.
Product details:
Little Dish British Chicken & Veg Pie
- Pack size:200g
- Use by: 18 April 2021
- Allergens: Fish
Birds Eye Chicken Burgers
Birds Eye is recalling Birds Eye 4 Chicken Burgers with Golden Wholegrain 200g, as some packs may contain pieces of red plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
Birds Eye 4 Chicken Burger with Golden Wholegrain
- Pack size: 200g
- Batch code: L1022 V U124, L1022 W U124, and L1022 X U124
- Best before: April 2022
Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab and Chicken Seekh Kebab
Dealicious Mealz is recalling Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab and Chicken Seekh Kebab because the products have been produced in an unapproved premises.
Product details:
Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab
- Pack size: 1kg
- Best before: All dates from 7 January 2021 to 24 February 2022
Dealicious Mealz Chicken Seekh Kebab
- Pack size:1kg
- Best before: All dates from 7 January 2021 to 24 February 2022
Danone recalls three yogurt products
Danone has taken the precautionary step of recalling three batches of yogurt products because they may contain pieces of metal.
Product details:
Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt
- Pack size: 4 x 115g
- Use by: 31 March 2021
Activia Vanilla 0% FAT – No added Sugar Yogurt
- Pack size: 4 x 120g
- Use by: 2 April 2021
Activia Intensely Creamy Raspberry Yogurt
- Pack size: 4 x 110g
- Use by: 31 March 2021
Co-op Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake
Co-op is recalling Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake because the products may contain pieces of glass. The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
Co-op Irresistible Carrot Cake
- Best before: 14 March 2021
Co-op Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake
- Best before:20 March 2021
Lidl GB recalls Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies
Lidl GB is recalling Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies 36 as they may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
- Pack size: 720g
- Best before: 10 January 2022, 11 January 2022, and 12 January 2022
Co-op British 12 Beef Meatballs
Co-op is recalling British 12 Beef Meatballs because the product may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
- Pack size: 350g
- Use by: 05 March 2021
S.M. Pickles of Glastonbury
S.M. Pickles of Glastonbury is recalling several pickled products and vinegar mix because they may contain mustard which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.
S.M. Pickles Pickled onions
- Pack size: All types and sizes
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021
- Allergens: Mustard
S.M. Pickles Pickled eggs
- Pack size: All types and sizes
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021
- Allergens: Mustard
S.M. Pickles Pickled shallots
- Pack size: All types and sizes
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021
- Allergens: Mustard
S.M. Pickles Pickled beetroot
- Pack size: All types and sizes
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021
- Allergens: Mustard
S.M. Pickles Pickled cabbage
- Pack size: All types and sizes
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021
- Allergens: Mustard
S.M. Pickles Pickled walnuts
- Pack size: All types and sizes
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021
- Allergens: Mustard
S.M. Pickles Vinegar mix
- Pack size:All types and sizes
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021
- Allergens: Mustard
SFC Chicken products
SFC are recalling SFC Chicken Poppets and Take Home Boneless Bucket because Salmonella has been found in the products.
Product details:
SFC Chicken Poppets
- Pack size: 190g
- Batch code: L 15520 L 13720
- Best before: 24 September 2021
SFC Chicken Poppets
- Pack size: 190g
- Batch code: L13720
- Best before: 31 October 2021
SFC Chicken Poppets
- Pack size: 190g
- Batch code: PKW008A
- Best before: 28 February 2022
SFC Chicken Poppets
- Pack size: 190g
- Batch code: PKW011A
- Best before: 28 February 2022
SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket
- Pack size: 650g
- Batch code: L19720
- Best before: 28 November 2021
Boots Multivitamins
Boots is recalling multivitamin supplements because they were incorrectly packaged. As a result, vitamin K is not present in the supplement and iron has been incorrectly added instead.
This affects multivitamins sold between 12 and 19 January 2021 only.
Product details:
- Pack size: 180 tablets
- Batch code: 1805 and 1806
- Best before: end of November 2022
Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (Lidl)
Lidl GB is recalling Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (12% Fat) as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
- Pack size: 1kg
- Use by: 13 February 2021
Patisserie Carrot Cake Muffin (Waitrose)
Waitrose is recalling Patisserie Carrot Cake Muffin 2S because it contains walnut (nuts) which is not mentioned on the label due to a labelling error.
Product details:
- Best before: 05 February 2021
- Allergens: Nuts (walnut)
Pasta Evangelists Fresh Basil Pesto
Pasta Evangelists is recalling Fresh Basil Pesto because it contains pistachio (nuts) which is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to pistachio.
The product is exclusively sold in Marks & Spencer.
Product details:
- Pack size: 140 g
- Use by: 03 February 2021
- Allergens: Nuts (pistachio nut)
Chilled and frozen seafood products
A range of seafood products are being recalled by leading UK supermarkets amid salmonella concerns.
Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Asda and Waitrose are all recalling a variety of seafood products asking customers to return affected items to the shop where they were bought.
The Food Standards agency (FSA) has issued a warning, calling for several chilled and frozen products to be returned.
Sainsburys:
- Sainsbury’s Mussels (chilled), pack size 150g, all best before date codes
- Sainsbury’s Cockles (chilled), pack size 90g, all best before date codes
- Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (chilled), pack size 200g, all best before date codes
- Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes
- Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes
Co-op:
- Co-op Cooked Mussels (chilled), pack size 140g, all best before date codes
- Co-op Cooked Seafood Selection (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes
Asda:
- Asda Seafood Selection (Mussels, Seafood Bites and King Prawns) (chilled), pack size 240g, best before dates: 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021
- Asda Cooked Mussels (chilled), pack size 150g, best before dates: 22, 23, 24, 26, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021
Waitrose:
- Waitrose Essential Frozen Seafood Selection (King Prawns, Mussels and Squid Rings) (frozen), pack size 250g, all best before dates up to and including the end of January 2022
- Waitrose Essential Cooked Seafood Selection (Mussels, King Prawns and Squid) (chilled), pack size 200g, all use by dates from 20 December 2020 to 20 January 2021
Mars Petcare PEDIGREE UK dog food
Mars Petcare UK is recalling several of its dog food products because they may contain high levels of vitamin D which exceed the maximum permitted intake.
Product details:
CHAPPIE Complete Chicken & Wholegrain Dry Dog Food
- Pack size: 3kg
- Batch code: 045F9MIN05
- Best before: 11 May 2022
PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Original
- Pack size: 3kg
- Batch code: 046E9MIN05 046F9MIN05 048A9MIN05
- Best before: 12 February 2022 20 February 2022 22 February 2022
PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original
- Pack size: 10kg
- Batch code: 046E9MIN08 047C9MIN08
- Best before: 12 February 2022 17 February 2022
PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original
- Pack size: 10kg
- Batch code: 046E9MIN08 047C9MIN08
- Best before: 12 February 2022 17 February 2022
PEDIGREE Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Vegetables
- Pack size: 12kg
- Batch code: 046C9MIN08 046D9MIN08 046E9MIN08
- Best before: 10 February 2022 11 February 2022 12 February 2022
PEDIGREE Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Vegetables
- Pack size: 2.6kg
- Batch code: 045F9MIN05 047A9MIN05
- Best before: 06 February 2022 15 February 2022
Tesco recalls Tesco Finest Taleggio
Tesco is recalling Tesco Finest Taleggio 200g because it contains Listeria monocytogenes.
Product details:
- Pack size: 200g
- Batch code: all
- Use by: 25 January 2021
Sainsbury’s recalls Plant Pioneers 6 Caramelised Onion Shroomdogs
Sainsbury’s is recalling Plant Pioneers 6 Caramelised Onion Shroomdogs because some packs of the affected date codes contain pieces of metal. The recall affects England, Wales and Scotland and the presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
- Pack size: 300g
- Use by: 06 January 2021 and 07 January 2021
Premier Selection Sweets recalls The Premier Selection Choc Nibs
Premier Selection Sweets is recalling The Premier Selection Choc Nibs, an assortment of chocolate, toffee and biscuit pieces because of a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to hazelnuts.
Product details:
- Pack size: All pack sizes
- Best before: All dates up to and including 17 December 2021
- Allergens: Nuts (hazelnut)
Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts
Tesco is recalling a batch of Tesco Finest Festive Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts.
The product has been incorrectly packed with Tesco Finest Festive Fruit and Nut Selection which contains sulphur dioxide that is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk.
Product details:
- Pack size: 225g
- Batch code: L0075004
- Best before: End: May 2021
- Allergens: Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites