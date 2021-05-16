GWENT Police is encouraging under-represented groups to join up with them to help the region's police force better reflect the area it serves.

The organisation's positive action initiative is intended to remove barriers for applicants who are not demographically represented in the workforce.

The force has said it is particularly keen to receive applications from people that have a Black, Asian or other ethnic minority background (including non-visible ethnic minorities such as Czech, Slovak, Polish, Gypsy/Traveller people). Also, they are particularly interested in applications from people who identify as LGBT+ and disabled.

"No matter your background or experience, you may be suited to a role in policy and be able to help us protect and reassure our communities. So, Be The Change and think about a future with Gwent Police," said a message on Gwent Police's social media channels.

"We're committed to building a workforce that represents the communities we serve.

"We value inclusivity and want to celebrate cultural differences in Gwent."

Gwent Police run a programme of positive action awareness sessions throughout the year, for people from underrepresented groups, who are interested in becoming a police officer, community supporter officer, special constable, or a member of police staff.

The sessions offer the roles available and what it is like to work for Gwent Police. The sessions include application writing and careers in policy. Application writing is an insight into how to get the best out of your application and the current staff roles. Careers in policy offers an understanding into working for Gwent Police, their values, roles and how you can join the team.

You will have the opportunity to meet serving officers and staff, hear about their experiences and find out about the different career opportunities open to you.

For more information email Positive.Action@gwent.pnn.police.uk or visit the Gwent Police website.