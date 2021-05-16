STAFF and patients at two Gwent hospitals will benefit from bespoke artwork from local university students.

The project was created by Creative and Therapeutic Art students at the University of South Wales with the aim of using the art to improve the wellbeing of patients and staff at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny and The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

They aim to do this by creating art that is relaxing, distracting or acting as a conversation-starter.

Kelly Havard Jones with her If This Uniform Could Speak art

Sue Hosler's I Know I Am Safe Here art

Lowri Field's Growth in Gratitude art

The project is in its fifth year and is a collaboration between the university and Gwent Arts in Health – a health and wellbeing charity which delivers a creative programme in healthcare and community settings throughout the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The artwork is produced by second-year students and is inspired by the theme of growth. It explores the relationship between healthcare and the natural world – from the medicinal properties of plants to how natural environments can provide a space for healing and wellbeing.

The work is on display at Nevill Hall, as is work by students in their final year. Previous students involved in the project have had their art displayed in corridors at Newport’s St Woolos Hospital.

Some of the artwork on display in the hospital

Bryony Crabbe with her The NHS Collection art

Gwent Arts in Heath arts development manager, Sarah Goodey, said: “We’ve enjoyed and benefitted from working with USW Year 2 Creative and Therapeutic Art students over the past five years.

“The artwork at St Woolos Hospital continues to enhance the corridors for patients and staff, and the work on show at Nevill Hall Hospital and The Grange University Hospital brings new ideas and creativity to our clinical spaces. Students have incorporated information and ideas from staff in their work, which is a great way to reach out to our hospital communities.”

Another project saw artwork commissioned by three students from each year to work with Studio Response to develop art for The Grange. Their work is now on display in the corridor leading to a critical care unit at the hospital which includes operating theatres, bedrooms, relatives rooms, counselling and staff rooms.

The students who were involved in this project were Kelly Havard Jones, Bryony Crabbe, Chloe Withers, Sue Hosler, Lowri Field and Louise Westgarth. Anna Billes was awarded a participatory commission which involved her running a session with young patients, exploring fun and healing properties of music and art combined.

Ms Hosler said: “This project helped me to appreciate that there is a natural synergy between art and medicine, especially when it comes to happiness and wellbeing. The focus on nature and the natural world opened up a creative opportunity far beyond simply using art to decorate the walls.”

Ms Hosler created her series of artwork called I Know I Am Safe Here from art workshops which were attended by older hospital patients with cognitive impairment.

“Using nature and flowers to build a sense of calm in a collaborative creative space was hugely restorative, and participants not only reported having had an enjoyable time, but also feeling significant improvements in their wellbeing.

“I feel very proud that this artwork is now on display at the Grange Hospital, especially as it reflects the creativity of the hospital patients who made art with me. I’ve seen first-hand that art can make a real difference anywhere, offering an exciting, challenging and inclusive opportunity for everyone to take an active role in the improvement of their own wellbeing.”

Studio Response founder and co-director, Emma Price, said: “It has been a huge privilege for Studio Response to engage sincerely with students in a meaningful way and to contribute in part to their educational journey in art, health and wellbeing.

“Our aim was to provide a professional perspective on the critical and curatorial components of working in healthcare environments and to award seven artists the opportunity to permanently display their work at the Grange University Hospital.

Chloe Withers with her The Extra Mile art

Louise Westgarth's Growth and Gratitude art

“We were extremely impressed with the students’ ability throughout their assignment to give a voice to the voiceless and to transform their engagement with the healthcare sector into a series of visual works. Their artworks have already received wide acclaim from staff, patients and visitors to the Grange. Staff in particular have expressed their appreciation of artworks that highlight the work they do and that of the NHS as a whole.”

USW lecturer in Creative and Therapeutic Studied, Heloise Godfrey-Talbot, said: “There is a strong and growing evidence base that shows that art in hospital settings can have a beneficial effect on the wellbeing of hospital visitors and staff. In the project students learn to create art that provides a welcome distraction, a calm meditative space, or an intriguing conversation point.”