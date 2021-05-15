CANADIAN songwriter and slide-guitar maestro Ariel Posen is playing a gig in St Davids next year, the only Welsh stop on his European tour.

Following the release of his acclaimed new album Headway, Posen will bring his mesmeric live show to the UK for a score of dates, before venturing to the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Norway.

The first stop of his tour is on January 30 at City Hall St Davids.

Ariel Posen's music is described as occupying the space between genres; a 'rootsy sound that nods to his influences — heartland rock & roll, electrified Americana, blue-eyed soul, R&B, Beatles-inspired pop — while still moving forward, pushing Posen into territory that's uniquely his own'.

Posen began recording Headway in December 2019, one week after wrapping up an international tour in support of his acclaimed debut, How Long. He'd been on the road for a year and a half, playing shows across the U.K., Europe, America, and his native Canada.

Along the way, Posen had received standing ovations not only from his audiences, but also from outlets like Rolling Stone, who dubbed him 'a modern-day guitar hero', with Music Radar listing him as a fan-voted top 10 rock guitarist of the year and the Western Canadian Music Awards nominating him for Breakout Artist of the Year.

Like its title suggests, Headway is all about growth. Already celebrated as a frontman, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, Ariel Posen is said to 'prioritises songwriting above all else' on this second album which 'showcases the progress of a lifelong musician who's still in the middle of an upward trajectory'.

Tickets are on sale from www.arielposen.com/tour