THE family of a 21-year-old man killed on the A465 have paid tribute to him.

Robbie-Lee Selway was killed in a fatal crash on May 13 on the Heads of the Valleys road.

Mr Selway's family has paid tribute to him.

Remembering the 21-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil, they said: “We as a family are deeply broken by the tragic accident that left our family without a daddy, son, brother, uncle, partner and friend.

"We ask that everyone give us some privacy at this very sad time. We appreciate everyone’s support through this time.”

Four other people, two men aged 18 and 22 years old, a 25 year-old man from Cardiff and a 32 year-old woman from Tenby who were also injured in the collision remain in the University Hospital of Wales where they are being treated.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta which was in collision with a white Renault Clio between the Hirwaun and Llwydcoed junctions of the A465.

South Wales Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner in which the Ford Fiesta was being driven in the Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare areas in the hours prior to the incident, or anyone who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident and who has not already done so to come forward.

An 18 year-old from Merthyr Tydfil has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and two other men, aged 22 and 25 have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact South Wales Police on 101 and quote reference 2100166580.