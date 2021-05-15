RAIL passengers are being urged to check their journey details following timetable changes.

From Sunday, new timetable will be in place across the rail network, including on Transport for Wales (TfW) trains.

While the vast majority of services will not be affected, customers using TfW rail services should still ensure they double check their departure, arrival and connection times.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales planning and performance director, said it was “always sensible to plan ahead”.

He said: “Whenever you are travelling, you should check your travel details both in advance and on the day of travel itself.

“Our timetable isn’t changing drastically but for other operators it may be a different story so don’t assume your train will leave at the same time it did last month or last year.

“Measures we brought in to ensure customers can travel safer are still in place and we look forward to seeing more of you back on our trains now restrictions have started to ease.”

Customers returning to the network after several months are reminded that face coverings are compulsory on trains and stations unless exempt and that you must buy a valid ticket before boarding a Transport for Wales service.

Customers can also use TfW's Capacity Checker tool to give them an indication of how busy their train is likely to be.