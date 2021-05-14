POLICE in mid-Wales are making people aware of a ‘bad batch’ of drugs in circulation in a part of the region.
Dyfed-Powys Police wish to alert those living in the Aberystwyth area that there is suspected to be a potent batch of drugs present, believed to be Xanax.
Reports received stated that the imported drug comes in a small block. Users of the drug have reportedly become unconscious after use.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We are urging drug users to be cautious and to be aware of the dangers this drug poses and to seek medical attention immediately should they become unwell.
“Please share this information with anyone that you believe could come into contact with these drugs.”