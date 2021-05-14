POLICE have launched an appeal to locate a missing man.
Anthony O'Connell, from Tredegar, has links to the Porthcawl area.
The 46-year-old is belived to be driving a red Ford Focus.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police on 101.
A spokesman for the police said: "Anthony is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a black zip up jacket with a hood.
"He is driving a red Ford Focus and known to have links to the Porthcawl area.
"If you have information relating to Anthony's whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 347 14/05/21 or DM us."