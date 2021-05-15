A DRUG dealer enjoying the trappings of wealth while trafficking cocaine on the streets of Newport has been condemned by police.
Tyler Jones, 26, was relishing “a lavish lifestyle” and driving sports cars before he was caught.
He was jailed for four years after being arrested following his doomed attempt to dump drugs down a drain.
Following his sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, PC Solomon Lowe said: “Tyler Jones lived a lavish lifestyle, buying designer clothes and driving performance cars through money obtained from criminality.
“The sentence imposed will act as a clear warning to others, that exploiting vulnerable members of the public to make money will be not tolerated.”