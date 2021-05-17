Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Evie Cashman was born on April 3, 2021, at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, Ystrad Mynach, weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents are Marie Martin and John Cashman, of Risca, and her big sister is Maisie (three).

Isla Olympia Williams was born on April 19, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. Her parents are Rachel Downs and Bradley Williams, of Trevethin, Pontypool, and her sibling is Nova-Reign (three).

Noah Hoyles was born on April 24, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 15oz. His parents are Rachael Hoyles (Mummy) and Kirsty Hoyles (Mamma), of Cwmcarn. Noah is their rainbow baby who was born five days after what would have been his twin brothers' (Jude and Bayden) second birthday.

Bonnie Emily Tanner arrived on April 28, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 7oz. Her parents are Sophie Ryan of Gareth Tanner, of Rogerstone.

Arthur George Mogford was born via emergency Caesarean section on May 1, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs7oz. He is the first child of Laura and Karl Mogford, of Newport.

Caius-Jay Young arrived on May 5, 2021, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 6oz. Her parents are Laura Kelly and Thomas Young, of Newport, and her big sister is Hallie-Mae Young (two). Laura said: "I was 9cm dilated when I arrived at the hospital and Caius-Jay was delivered safely and quickly by midwife Kate."