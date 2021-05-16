RESIDENTS of a house in Monmouthshire had a lucky escape as a lorry carrying a large load of timber crashed through the wall of their house.

The incident happened on the A465 in Llangua yesterday.

An articulated lorry, carrying a load of timber logs, had left the road and collided with the house - damaging the front of the adjoining two properties also.

The occupants of the house which bore the brunt of the impact were home at the time, but were able to leave the property unharmed.

The driver of the lorry was able to leave the vehicle himself and was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Fire crews from Ewyas Harold Fire Station, just over the border in Herefordshire, assisted South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) teams on-scene.

A spokesperson said: "Supporting our colleagues from SWFRS the crew was faced with a articulated lorry that had left the road and collided with a house, losing its loads of timber logs and severely damaging one house and the fronts of the adjoining two properties. The cab of the lorry also suffered significant damage.

"Thankfully the occupants of the house that took the initial impact, who were home at the time, were unhurt and able to get out of the house.

"The driver had self extricated from the cab and was managed by the ambulance crews before being taken off to hospital thankfully without life threatening injuries."

The road was closed for some time yesterday, but has since reopened.