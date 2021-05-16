FIVE new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Newport today, out of 11 in Gwent and 54 across Wales.

Neighbouring Cardiff has recorded 15 new confirmed cases today.

Newport continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas by some way - 27.8 cases per 100,000 people - for the week to May 10, the latest available.

Cardiff has the second highest rolling weekly case rate to that date, of 17.2 per 100,000.

Overall Wales' rolling weekly case rate is 9.5 per 100,000 for the week to May 10.

Gwent has now gone 28 days without a new confirmed coronavirus death, and there has been one new death confirmed today across Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 212,149, including 41,688 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,559, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 15

Newport - five

Wrexham - four

Swansea - three

Bridgend - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Pembrokeshire - two

Flintshire - two

Powys - two

Conwy - two

Merthyr Tydfil - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Carmarthenshire - one

Caerphilly - one

Monmouthshire - one

Torfaen - one

Anglesey - one

Denbighshire - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Gwynedd - zero

Ceredigion - zero

Unknown location - zero

Resident outside Wales - zero

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.