A 'GROUND-BREAKING' thriller drama will include scenes recently filmed in Barry.

Camera crews aren't uncommon in Barry - earlier this year Jodie Whittaker and a Doctor Who production team were spotted filming at Cold Knap Beach (and who could forget Gavin and Stacey?)

The latest series to have scenes filmed in Barry - this week and last week - is cyber thriller The Undeclared War, with the cast including Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown.

A Vale of Glamorgan Council spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to welcome the cast and crew to Barry. The Vale of Glamorgan offers a variety of picturesque settings in which to film, from striking coastlines to idyllic villages, and this is the latest high-profile production to visit here.

“We’re sure Whitmore Bay will make a great location for the drama and we can’t wait to tune in.”

Set in a post-pandemic 2024 in the run up to a British general election, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters; the UK’s version of the NSA) secretly working to ward off a cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system.

This six-part series is a Playground and NBCUniversal International Studios co-production for Channel 4 and Peacock (NBCUniversal’s streaming service).

Head of Channel 4 Drama, Caroline Hollick, said: "It’s a privilege to have this ground-breaking thriller on Channel 4 – it’s a truly momentous series which will change the way we see the world around us.

"I’m also delighted to have such stellar names in the cast, as well as the chance to break brand-new on-screen talent."

The Undeclared War is directed and co-written by seven-time BAFTA-winner Peter Kosminksy.

During a three-year research process, Mr Kosminsky and his team gained access to the cyber security industry on both sides of the Atlantic, allowing a realistic picture of the threat faced by the Western world to be depicted in the drama.

Mr Kosminsky said: “The series is based deep within the least-known arm of the UK’s intelligence infrastructure, GCHQ.

"The story we’re now able to tell casts an extraordinary, revelatory light on the hot, undeclared war taking place right now in the world’s newest and most invisible domain of conflict – cyber.”

All six episodes of The Undeclared War will be directed by Mr Kosminsky, who has written four. Other writers include Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, and Amelia Spencer.

Mr Kosminsky will Executive Produce alongside Emmy Award-winning producer Colin Callender and Noëlette Buckley for Playground. Robert Jones is the Producer

President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Lisa Katz said: “It’s such an honor to bring this powerhouse writing and producing team to Peacock for a thrilling drama that will keep viewers at the edge of their seat with this timely and realistic look into cyber security."