A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JONATHAN WAYNE WILLIAMS, 34, of Granville Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 46 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £641 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALANA MORGAN, 31, of Clos Afon Tywi, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

She must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £280 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JACK CHARLES COX, 26, of Apollo Way, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage to the windscreen of a Mercedes.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cox has to pay £530 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ALLEN BOWDEN, 47, of Risca Road, Cross Keys, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted the theft of two bank cards and attempted theft.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

LIAM DADDOW, 27, of Bronmynydd, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay £180 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA BISHOP, 22, of Parry Drive, Newport, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge

OLIVER RICHARD JAMES, 27, of Gelli Crug, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP MANNING, 68, of Borfa Place, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and a licence.

He was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN POWELL, 24, of Heol Yr Ysgol, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.