POLICE are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, more than a month after a crash left a biker dead near Tintern.

Officers from Gwent Police are investigating the incident, which took place on the A466 in Monmouthshire on Friday, April 2.

The crash, which is believed to have involved a bike and a van, took place at around 11.30am.

At the time, it was confirmed that the driver of the motorbike - later named as Bruce Allen - had been killed at the scene.

MORE NEWS:

Police confirmed the family of the 54-year-old, from Chepstow, was being supported by officers, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision were being investigated.

As a result of investigations, the A466 was closed for several hours on April 2, with crash investigators called to the scene.

This week, the force told the Argus that investigations are still active, and at this time, no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said that anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, should contact them as soon as possible.

They have also asked for anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area at a similar time to contact them.

They said: “We are continuing to investigate the collision and would appeal to anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken with officers, to get in contact.

"You can do so by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 2100113870. You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."