THE hunt is still on for the person who shot a pet cat, which later died.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the horror incident are still being sought by RSPCA Cymru, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this month, the Argus reported that the incident took place in the Cefn Glas area of Bridgend overnight on Thursday, April 22, or the early hours of Friday, April 23.

Local resident Andrea Painter found her 16-year-old tortoiseshell cat Sasha at the bottom of the driveway in Longfellow Drive that morning, covered in blood, having suffered a leg wound.

A local vet performed surgery on the feline, finding a bullet from an air weapon in the cat’s leg.

Sadly, despite efforts to save Sasha, including amputating her leg, she died three days later.

Following the shocking incident, RSCPA Cymru issued an appeal, urging anyone with information as to those responsible to come forward.

However, at this time, there have been no further updates, and a spokesperson for the animal welfare charity has again asked for the appeal to be shared widely.

They have asked anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward, or indeed, anyone living locally who might have information regarding air weapon owners.

In the aftermath of the incident, RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: "We're so sorry to hear what has happened to Sasha. It is tragic to think of what she went through, and the likelihood that the trauma led to her heart failure a few days later.

"It's been such a tough time for us all through this pandemic. As communities have rallied around each other, it's so depressing to think someone in Cefn Glas in Bridgend has been spending their time taking shots at an innocent cat. We're also alarmed to hear Sasha had an old pellet in another leg, suggesting this has happened before.

“Sadly, we do often deal with animals targeted by air weapons. That's why we continue to support better education and a thorough explanation of the law for users."

Information can be reported to the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.