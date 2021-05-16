A MAN from Johnston admitted to driving under the influence of cannabis.
Daniel Kurt Thomas, 28, from Glebelands, admitted to driving a Vauxhall Zafira along Glebelands with Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood at a level over the specified limit in December last year.
Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol is a cannabinoid often found in cannabis.
Thomas pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 11.
He was fined £120, made to pay charges of £119, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.