CARDIFF and Vale College electrotechnical installation apprentice Kaiden Ashun has been crowned winner of the UK-wide Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2021 contest.

Mr Ashun, 21 from Cardiff and studies at their Barry campus, took part in a digital final (April 22 and 23) alongside nine other finalists.

He impressed a panel of industry experts including representatives from the NICEIC, CIPHE, FMB and Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2019, Darren McGhee to win the accolade.

He demonstrated an entrepreneurial nature, passion for a future in the trade and a desire to keep on upskilling which impressed the judges.

He also discussed how he wanted to help encourage others to take on an apprenticeship and wants to be an ambassador for the trade.

The judges said it was a tough decision to select their winner, but Kaiden came out top and was awarded with the title and ultimate trade bundle worth £10,000.

This includes everything a future tradesperson may need to kick-start their career, including £5,000 of tools, a £3,000 training budget and £2,000 worth of technology.

Mr Ashun who works for long-time CAVC partner and supporter of apprenticeships Blues Electrical, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I was named the winner at the final.

"All the finalists were so brilliant that I knew it was going to be a tough competition.

“My whole family is in the trade and it’s a great job to get into as you can be your own boss and get great satisfaction from a job well done and a happy customer.

"I have already designed a logo and branding for my company when I’m ready to go it alone, and this prize and title will really set me up for a great career!”

Mr Ashun feels that his time at CAVC has helped him to achieve this UK-wide award.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Cardiff and Vale College,” he added.

“This is mostly due to the excellent mentorship of my tutor Geoff Shaw.

"He is outstanding at what he does, and has certainly shaped me into the student that I am today.

“Without him I would have not been introduced to my employer Dave Chandler at Blues Electrical to whom I also owe a lot of gratitude as his company is very supportive of their apprentices, and has allowed me to thrive and succeed.

"Overall, it is an excellent College that gives students what they need to achieve their goals and succeed at a professional level.

“I decided on undertaking an apprenticeship with CAVC due to the positive nature, inclusiveness and supportive atmosphere of the college.

"Having being a pupil here before, I knew that I would receive all the support and expertise needed to succeed later on in life.”

Simon Jackson, Screwfix customer and digital director, said: “I’m delighted that Kaiden is our winner this year.

"He is an example of everything we look for in this competition – professionalism, ambition, and a desire to raise awareness amongst others about the benefits of apprenticeships and a future career in the trade.

“This year we received over 2,000 entries – the most we have ever received in this competition – and it’s not an easy feat to get through to the final, let alone win.

"Kaiden has a promising career ahead of him, along with our other worthy finalists and I can’t wait to see how they progress.”

Not only did Kaiden win the ultimate prize bundle, but CAVC has also received a £2,000 donation from Screwfix to go towards helping other young apprentices to study their trade.

Cardiff and Vale College Deputy Principal Sharon James said: “Congratulations Kaiden! We are all extremely proud of you here at CAVC.

“Cardiff and Vale College is a firm believer in the benefits of apprenticeships and work based so learning, so to see an apprentice like Kaiden achieve so much is fantastic.

"Well done Kaiden and to everyone who has worked so hard to support him and help him to reach such a high level – and thank you Screwfix!”