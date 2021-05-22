HERE are more fascinating images of Barry Dock featured on the Barry Island Historical Group on Facebook.

From the crew of a tug boat enjoying a tea break to a selection of ships moored at the dockyard in times gone by - the photographs show a time when Barry Docks was a hive of industrial activity.

Late 1940s / Early 1950s - The crew of the tug-boat "St. Baruch" on their tea-break

Late 1950s - A view of Number 1 Dock as seen from half way up Battery Hill. The building in the foreground is the old hydraulics pumping station. It was badly damaged by a German bomb in World War Two and the damage was never repaired.

1950s - MV "Yewcrest" is seen here approaching the lock gates in order to leave Barry Docks

1950s - MV "Southern Garden"

Circa 1956/57 - The Norwegian ship "Vera" unloading its cargo in number 2 Dock.

A black and white advertising postcard from the 1900s for J. Rank Ltd., Atlantic Flour Mills, Barry Dock

To see more historic images of Barry visit facebook.com/Barry-Island-Historical-Group