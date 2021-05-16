EIGHTY per cent of adults in Wales have now received their first vaccine dose – as Wales passes the two million mark.

More than two million people in Wales have said yes to receiving a Covid-19 vaccine – with almost three-million doses administered in just six months. This includes second doses.

Currently one in three adults have received their second dose of the vaccine and just 20 per cent of adults in Wales are yet to receive any doses, meaning that Wales should still be on track to offer a vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

Eluned Morgan, Wales’ new health minister, said: “This is a fantastic achievement in such a short space of time. I’m incredibly proud and grateful to the thousands of people – NHS staff, military personnel and volunteers – who have worked so hard across the country to reach this milestone.

“Vaccination is making a real difference to the course of this pandemic. Every dose delivered is a small victory against this awful virus.”

MORE NEWS:

Deputy chief medical officer for vaccines for Wales, Dr Gill Richardson, said: “Today’s figures show Wales has achieved yet another major milestone through the fantastic efforts of our vaccination programme, healthcare staff and the public.

“We’re continuing to lead the UK’s efforts to vaccinate as much of the population as quickly and as safely as possible to help bring this pandemic to a close.

“I am proud of all our vaccination teams across Wales, whose hard work and dedication has meant that 95 per cent of those in the most vulnerable groups have had at least their first dose, and we are now making great progress through the younger age groups.

“Uptake has been much higher than predicted but it’s really important that when you’re called for your appointment – whether it’s your first or second dose – that you go. Every vaccination counts.”