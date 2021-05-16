WORKMEN constructing a new retaining wall near a pub located underneath the Severn Bridge have unearthed a Second World War fortification.

The emplacement, colloquially known as a pill box due to its shape, was found after land near the Old Ferry Inn, in Beachley, was cleared to construct the wall.

Workmen at Old Ferry Inn unearth WW2 pill box. Pictures: DBPR

Similar structures were built all around the country's coastline as the threat of German invasion loomed and with the barracks at Beachley it is likely that this is why this pill box is located where it is.

The Severn Bridge would not have been built at the time the pill box was installed and its vantage point overlooking the ferry slipway would have been advantageous.

There is another similar structure slightly further round the peninsula, but this new discovery has been hidden from view for some time.

Work on the former inn is being undertaken to transform the site into offices.

Back in January 2019, Forest of Dean District Council granted plans from Tidenham-based Certus Construction for its change of use to light industrial, storage and distribution.

The plans were given the go ahead despite concern from the Severn Area Rescue Association, which owns the lifeboat and rescue station next to the former pub, over it being able to maintain uninterrupted access at all times.

Local folklore has it that the 16-bedroom Old Ferry Inn at Beachley, which is almost underneath the suspension bridge and alongside the former Aust Ferry slipway, played host to the US musician during his most contentious ‘Judas Tour’.

Bob Dylan was famously pictured on the slipway at Aust on the front of his album No Direction Home after a gig in Bristol in May 1966 on his way to perform in Cardiff.

The 25-year-old Dylan is rumoured to have looked in at The Old Ferry Inn, Beachley, on his way to the Cardiff concert, infamous for him switching from acoustic to electric guitar half way through the gig, a move met with dismay by folk purists.