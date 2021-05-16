A COMPETITION to find the best home bar in Britain has launched, with the winning entry set for a boozy prize.

With a year full of lockdown restrictions and hospitality closures, many people in South Wales, and across the UK, turned to home drinking, creating their own pop-up boozers at home.

And now, games and arcade retailer Liberty Games has revealed plans to find the cream of the crop, launching a competition to find the best home bar in the land.

Entrants from across the UK are being accepted, including South Wales and the surrounding areas.

It has been confirmed that it is a prize well worth winning too, with the top entrant set to receive a year’s supply of beer for their efforts.

MORE NEWS:

The winning entrant is set to receive a subscription of a year’s supply of beer – with cans and bottles from a mixture of well-known brands and unique craft beers on offer, with a retail value of around £300.

The competition is in its second year, after last year saw tiki bars, and classic pubs reimagined inside gardens, attics and spare rooms.

Last year’s winner came from across the border, with Lee Morris from Albrighton in Shropshire taking home the crown.

Organisers revealed that his home bar set up came complete with a pool table, drum kit, and beer on tap, which proved to be enough to best over 350 homegrown publicans.

Stuart Kerr, technical director at Liberty Games said: “Last year’s search for Britain’s Best Home Bar was incredibly successful, with over 350 entries showing Britain’s creativity during lockdown.

“2020’s winner, Lee, had incredible home bar set up which included pool tables, draft beer on tap as well as drum kits and seating for guests to enjoy. You could see how much effort that went into the bar and it reminded us of an old classic pub, which was why Lee was the lucky winner of a year's supply of beer, as well as being crowned as having Britain's Best Home Bar.

“The judges are looking for innovative home bar set ups, from garden sheds transformed during lockdown or just your own corner that you like to sit and enjoy an evening drink. We’re looking forward to seeing all the incredible entries from across Britain this year.”

Anyone looking to enter has until July 5, 2021 to do so. Entrants must submit a photo of their home bar along with their submission, at https://www.libertygames.co.uk/store/jukeboxes/features/uks-best-home-bar-competition/