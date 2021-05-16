A GWENT chapel is set to be sold at auction next week.
The chapel, on Snatchwood Road, Abersychan, will go under the hammer on Tuesday.
The property, which has one bedroom and one bathroom, has a guide price of £40,000.
Agents, Peter Alan, Cwmbran, describe the chapel as an "ideal development opportunity".
They say: "Located in the heart of Abersychan, this disused Chapel is an ideal development opportunity for someone, offering a large entertainment space with bar, a mezzanine level and utility area with kitchen and WCs.
"Please note that the property is currently exempt from business rates and council tax as the property is still registered as a Chapel of worship."
The chapel has a large entrance hall, with chapel windows, doors to the bar and main entertainment space, and stairs to the mezzanine.
Up the stairs, the mezzanine has a front facing window and stepped floor.
The main room of the chapel has exposed brick walls, a bar in the corner and raised stage to the rear.
While there is a rear passageway off the main room leading to the kitchen and bathroom.
For more information, contact Peter Alan, Cwmbran, on 01633 484855.