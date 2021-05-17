A MAN punched his ex-girlfriend and scrammed her face after she had taken pity on him.

Convicted drug dealer Ryan Thomas, 25, attacked his former partner when she took him in following her concerns over his crack cocaine use.

Julia Cox, prosecuting, said the defendant had lashed out at the woman after he had tried unsuccessfully to get her to take the class A drug.

By attacking his ex, Thomas was in breach of a suspended prison sentence for possessing cannabis with intent to supply in 2019.

MORE NEWS: Father-of-six burglar targeted elderly victims at OAP complex

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the couple had been in a four-year relationship which had recently ended.

Miss Cox said: “The victim saw Mr Thomas and he seemed more animated than usual and she noticed his hygiene had deteriorated.

“She invited him to her home address so he could clean himself up.

“He offered her some crack cocaine and she refused.

“An argument started and the defendant tried to take some items which had belonged to him.

“She feared he was taking them to spend it on drugs.

“The defendant then punched her to the face and scrammed her.

“She has since said she no longer feels safe in her own home.”

The defendant, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

The offence was committed on February 3.

Thomas had 11 previous convictions for 16 offences.

Miss Cox said the defendant had served 38 months in a young offender institution for robbery, arson and burglary.

Kira Evans, mitigating, said Thomas’ attack had not been premeditated and added how he had suffered “a difficult childhood”.

The court was told Thomas had spent the last three months in jail.

The judge, Mark Powell QC, said: “This was a very nasty offence.

“If you had not been on remand for six months, you would be going to prison today.”

Thomas was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend 30 sessions of a building better relationships programme.

The defendant was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

Thomas must also pay a £128 surcharge.