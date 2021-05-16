SEPARATE incidents of arson, theft and anti-social behaviour have been reported at a country park in South Wales.

Various problems occurred at Gnoll Country Park, Neath including arson and the theft of mobility scooters between late March and late April.

Local police inspector Matthew Otteson said: “In the last few weeks my neighbourhood officers have been carrying out extra patrols to deter anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.”

Three mobility scooters were stolen from the park overnight on Sunday April 25 and Monday 26. Three teenagers were seen driving them in Neath and along the canal on April 26, according to South Wales Police Neath Port Talbot (SWPNPT) on Twitter.

Police also caught a group of underage youths drinking alcohol at the park on Saturday April 24. SWPNPT tweeted: “on attendance a number of under age youths were found in possession of alcohol. All alcohol seized #sticktoafruitshoot ”

On March 30, park staff revealed someone had burned down new outdoor seating installed ahead of the park reopening after lockdown.

In a social media post, they said: “Our new outdoor seating area has been burnt by a fire that was lit last night and caused some damage to the brand new resin floor.

“Unfortunately, due to the government restrictions, we were yet to open the area.

“The area is covered by CCTV and the footage will be passed on to the police. I ask every visitor in the park to be vigilant and report any anti social behaviour.”

The 200-acre park features formal cascades, ponds and historic structures. Neath Port Talbot Council agreed to invest £50,000 in improvements to the visitor centre cafe, BBQ stations, extra seating, benches and walking routes in November last year.

Mr Otteson said: “Gnoll Estate Country Park is a vibrant and great part of Neath and we want it to stay that way.

“Our Neath Neighbourhood Police Team have also been working closely with park staff and the local council to deter [anti-social behaviour] in the area.

“I want people living in the area, and those visiting Gnoll Estate Country Park, to know that we are aware of the recent issues and that we are taking action. Hopefully visitors to the park will have spotted officers out and about, but if not keep an eye out for them.

“Monitoring of the area will continue with partners and the local authority and I am confident that the collective measures will support us to reduce the anti-social behaviour in the area.

“I would encourage everyone to continue reporting things to us, it helps us build up an intelligence picture which makes sure we can then take stronger action.”

Any concerns can be reported to South Wales Police either online https://bit.ly/SWPReportOnline, on Facebook/Twitter, email PublicServiceCentre@south-wales.police.uk or phone 101.