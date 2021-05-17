NEARLY 200 bouquets have been hand-delivered to foster carers by Torfaen Council’s Family Placement team, as part of Foster Care Fortnight.

Members of the team visited 195 foster carers and sent gift vouchers to others as a token of thanks for the work they do throughout the year last week.

After receiving their flowers, one couple said, “If we can make a difference to a child or young person’s life, we want to offer that. I was fostered as a child and had a male carer who put a lot into my care and if I can do that for someone else then I want to do that.

"It’s lovely to see the children you cared for succeed in life. One girl we looked after has fulfilled her ambition to work in social care and I am proud of her achievements."

The council’s head of children and family services, Jason O’Brien, has also written to all foster carers across Torfaen to thank them for helping to give young people a better start in life.

In it he wrote: "The sentiments I want to express to each and every one of you remain sincere and heartfelt and I know that those sentiments are echoed by all of the social services staff with whom you come into contact."

In addition, Torfaen Council is running a number of events throughout Foster Care Fortnight, which runs until Sunday May 23, including lighting up council buildings, a Men Who Care Wellbeing Walk and a Men Who Care Golf Day.

Kirsty Cooke, Torfaen Fostering Manager, said, “There is growing demand for foster carers in order to meet the needs of the Looked After Children in Torfaen.

"We need approved foster carers from all walks of life regardless of relationship status, sexuality, gender or whether you are in employment, retired or live in a mortgaged, rented or housing association property.”

For more information, call 01495 766697, visit torfaen.gov.uk/fostering