A PROPERTY which formed part of Wales’s history is on the market, with some incredible original features inside.

On the outside, The Postern is a three bedroom property for sale in Brecon like many others - but the inside is unlike any other house currently on the market.

Located in the heart of the market town centre, the building was once home to the town jail and fire station, and incredibly, many of the original features remain – including original fireplaces and flagstone flooring.

Inside The Postern. Picture: Rightmove - Clee Tompkinson & Francis, Brecon

An end terrace, the Grade II listed building is home to three bedrooms, two reception rooms, bathroom and kitchen.

Though only recently made vacant, it is perhaps unsurprising that a significant amount of modernisation is needed.

But, having been brought to market by Clee Tomkinson and Frances with offers in excess of £200,000 being considered, the property is clearly an interesting project for the right person.

The Postern. Picture: Rightmove - Clee Tompkinson & Francis, Brecon

It is believed that The Postern was built in 1842, and though it is not known when it changed into a residential property, the original cells, including the iron doors, remain exactly as they were, situated within the basement.

Beside the main house building is yet another piece of Brecon town history, with the former fire station serving as an out house or storage facility for the property – most recently used to house gardening equipment.

To the rear, there is said to be a sloped garden, which runs down to the nearby river Honddu, which runs through the town.

Inside The Postern. Picture: Rightmove - Clee Tompkinson & Francis, Brecon

According to the selling agent: “Altogether, the property as a whole offers great scope for complete renovation and refurbishment into a variety of different uses subject to the necessary consents.

“A fantastic project to refurbish one of Brecons most iconic and historic buildings.”

The Old Postern gaol and fire station is on the market courtesy of Clee Tomkinson and Frances. It can be viewed online at Rightmove here. - https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/106601498#/