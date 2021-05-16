A NUMBER of offences have been committed at railway stations around Gwent, or by people from Gwent in the past six months.

Some are still awaiting trial but here are those who have appeared in courts between November and May to answer for offences that took place around railway stations.

Simon Lee Fisher, 33 from Aberbargoed, appeared in court on January 28 charged with disorderly behaviour while drunk at Bargoed Train Station on December 6.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs.

James John McGinley, 43, from Briton Ferry appeared in court on November 17 charged with disorderly behaviour while drunk and resisting a constable in the execution of duty at Newport Railway Station on September 20.

He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £80 in fine and a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

Owen James Graham, 25, from Newport, appeared in court on February 8 charged with assault by beating of a man at Cwmbran Station on July 10.

He pleaded not guilty on November 26, but was found guilty on February 8. He was given a restraining order, fined £120, ordered to pay £150 in compensation, a victim surcharge of £34 and £625 costs.

Jay Ahearne, 18, from Caerphilly appeared in court on February 25 charged with possessing a quantity of cocaine while at Bargoed Railway Station on October 29.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs.

Pearl Ann Butler, 47 from Newport, appeared in court on December 29 charged with stealing a black wallet and its contents at Newport Railway Station on December 8.

She pleaded guilty and was given a conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Alan Edwards, 27, from Gelligaer, appeared in court on February 18 to answer a charge of being disorderly while drunk at Hengoed Railway Station on December 22.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs. He was also fined £80 for resisting a constable in the execution of his duty, which he also pleaded guilty to.

Julian Harris, 54, from Caldicot appeared in court on May 6 charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. It took place between Newport Railway Station and Cwmbran Railway Station on January 5.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £80, ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Badcock, 20, from Aberdare, appeared in court on March 23 charged with using towards other persons threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. It happened on February 9 at Newport Railway Station.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 weeks in a young offenders institution due to the offence being committed when on a suspended sentence for another offence. He was also ordered to pay £128 victim surcharge.

Kyle Cauchi, 27, from Rhymney, appeared in court on February 17 in relation to charges of criminal damage to property under £5,000.

It happened on May 10, 2020 at Cardiff Queen Street Railway Station where without lawful excuse, damaged main doors to a platform café and a metal cabinet to the value of £1524.72 belonging to Transport for Wales intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. He was also charged with being disorderly while drunk on the same day at the same location.

He pleaded guilty and was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £200 compensation. However he was later sentenced for a further four weeks for breaking bail conditions due to another criminal damage offence and was told to pay £128 victim surcharge.