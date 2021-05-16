THEY’RE more used to the sun and sand of Spain, but a few famous faces swapped Mallorca for Wales this week.

Love Island lads Joe Garratt, Chris Taylor, Jordan Hames, Danny Williams and Michael Griffiths escaped the hustle and bustle of city life for a bit of rest and relaxation in Radnorshire – staying at Elm Escapes, a collection of luxury lodges nestled in the Mid Wales countryside.

Elm Escapes describes itself as offering a “premium and luxurious” service for visitors on its website, and where better to get away from the stress and sadness of being in lockdown for the best part of a year than taking in the peace and quiet of Powys, while sipping a glass of champagne from your lodge hot tub.

The quintet posted pictures and videos to their followers on Instagram from their lodge, located close to Llangunllo, near Knighton.

Joe, Chris, Jordan, Danny and Michael all appeared in series five of Love Island, which aired from June-July 2019.

The reality dating show pits contestants, referred to as ‘Islanders’, in competition with each other to win £50,000. Contestants live in isolation in a villa in Mallorca, constantly under video surveillance. To survive they must couple up with another islander, whether it be for love, friendship or money, as they aim to win the grand prize.

On the first day, islanders couple up for the first time but over the duration of the series they are forced to ‘re-couple’ where they can choose to remain with their original partner or swap and change.

Neither of the lads were successful during the series, although Jordan, from Manchester, and Leicester native Chris made it to the final week of the show.

On top of the chaotic premise of the show and how cooped up they’ve been during lockdown, it’s no wonder they fancied a quiet break in peaceful Powys – although the trip wasn’t exactly stress-free for Chris, who misread his satnav instructions and almost ended up in the north east of England.

“I’m going somewhere, I’m following a postcode,” he posted on his Instagram Stories. But things soon took a turn for the worse.

He later added: “I’ve had an absolute stinker. I’ve been driving for three hours and I was wondering ‘why am I nearly in Sheffield? I thought I was going to Wales’. I’ve got one letter wrong in the postcode and I’m now three hours and 100 miles away.”

Getting to Llangunllo was far easier for London lad Joe though, booted out of Love Island after just two weeks. He was feeling right at home in the Radnorshire countryside – perhaps not surprising as he revealed he’s part Welsh.

“It’s peaceful, nice weather, and actually I’m quarter Welsh,” he posted to his Instagram account. “No-one knows this but I’m actually quarter Welsh. Facts. I feel like I’m at home.”

Powys has certainly become popular with the rich and famous in the last 12 months – with the Love Island lads visiting after celebrity couple Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon stayed in the Elan Valley last October.

Former EastEnders star Joe surprised partner Stacey by treating her and their three children to a Mid Wales staycation at Holiday Wales’ Lord of the Rings-themed hobbit houses.

Elm Escapes was inundated with famous faces this week, with fashion models Mia Woodhall and Jayda Collins, along with friend Libby Porter, posting videos of themselves enjoying the amenities on offer. The girls also enjoyed a meal out and a few drinks at The Banc, in Knighton, which was listed as Trip Advisor’s No1 restaurant to eat at in the whole of Powys last September.

