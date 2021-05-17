KAISER Chiefs are set to play a huge outdoor gig in Carmarthenshire this summer.
The indie titans will be performing at Ffos Las racecourse on August 27, where they will finish off a day of racing with a full live set late into the evening.
Over the last 15 years Kaiser Chiefs have become a real household name, from their seven critically acclaimed and top 10 charting albums selling multi-millions worldwide, to making memorable performances at some of the biggest events in recent history including Live 8 and the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony.
The band have also won a number of awards including Best Live Act at both the Brit Awards and Q Awards.
Expect to hear top hits including I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Oh My God.
Tickets are on sale now and available here.